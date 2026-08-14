BF Investment consolidated net profit rises 279.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.62% to Rs 11.28 croreNet profit of BF Investment rose 279.79% to Rs 145.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 38.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.62% to Rs 11.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales11.289.43 20 OPM %90.4385.15 -PBDT194.9751.14 281 PBT194.9051.07 282 NP145.9938.44 280
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