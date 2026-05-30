BF Investment reports consolidated net profit of Rs 114.24 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 41.44% to Rs 37.44 crore

Net profit of BF Investment reported to Rs 114.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.44% to Rs 37.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.87% to Rs 282.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 222.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.05% to Rs 76.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 62.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.