Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BFL Asset Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.36 crore in the March 2026 quarter

BFL Asset Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.36 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 6:16 PM IST
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Sales reported at Rs -0.13 crore

Net Loss of BFL Asset Finvest reported to Rs 8.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs -0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.71% to Rs 19.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales-0.134.23 PL 19.8221.02 -6 OPM %6784.62-61.70 --18.926.57 - PBDT-8.36-2.51 -233 -5.601.66 PL PBT-8.36-2.51 -233 -5.601.66 PL NP-8.36-2.93 -185 -5.581.24 PL

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

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