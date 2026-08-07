Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsJharkhand Student ProtestNPS for NRISamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra ReviewQ1 ResultsDhoot Transmission IPODelhi Rain AlertReal Estate InvestmentOTT Releases
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BFL Asset Finvest standalone net profit rises 89.68% in the June 2026 quarter

BFL Asset Finvest standalone net profit rises 89.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 5:05 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 40.08% to Rs 13.49 crore

Net profit of BFL Asset Finvest rose 89.68% to Rs 12.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 40.08% to Rs 13.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales13.499.63 40 OPM %91.7068.95 -PBDT12.506.59 90 PBT12.506.59 90 NP12.506.59 90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tulasee Bio-Ethanol reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

CLC Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.48 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Jayatma Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Ganesh Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Inox Green Energy Services consolidated net profit rises 84.75% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

Next Story