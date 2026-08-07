BFL Asset Finvest standalone net profit rises 89.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 40.08% to Rs 13.49 crore

Net profit of BFL Asset Finvest rose 89.68% to Rs 12.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 40.08% to Rs 13.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.13.499.6391.7068.9512.506.5912.506.5912.506.59

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