BGIL Films & Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net Loss of BGIL Films & Technologies reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.020.06-350.00-100.00-0.07-0.06-0.08-0.08-0.08-0.19

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