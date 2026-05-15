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BGIL Films & Technologies standalone net profit rises 191.67% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 5:17 PM IST
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Sales rise 170.37% to Rs 0.73 crore

Net profit of BGIL Films & Technologies rose 191.67% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 170.37% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 277.78% to Rs 1.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.730.27 170 1.020.27 278 OPM %38.36-2770.37 -18.63-2881.48 - PBDT0.460.47 -2 0.370.18 106 PBT0.410.45 -9 0.270.08 238 NP0.350.12 192 0.10-0.17 LP

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

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