BGR Energy Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 224.14 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 82.18% to Rs 15.79 croreNet Loss of BGR Energy Systems reported to Rs 224.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 265.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 82.18% to Rs 15.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 88.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales15.7988.61 -82 OPM %-647.63-118.81 -PBDT-222.39-263.23 16 PBT-223.29-266.03 16 NP-224.14-265.12 15
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