Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BGR Energy Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 767.94 crore in the March 2026 quarter

BGR Energy Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 767.94 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:17 AM IST
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Sales decline 61.47% to Rs 50.12 crore

Net Loss of BGR Energy Systems reported to Rs 767.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 330.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 61.47% to Rs 50.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 130.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1288.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 972.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 33.77% to Rs 299.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 452.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales50.12130.07 -61 299.69452.48 -34 OPM %-466.98-232.31 --194.58-125.11 - PBDT-767.92-327.95 -134 -1280.76-955.52 -34 PBT-770.59-332.36 -132 -1291.72-968.46 -33 NP-767.94-330.32 -132 -1288.14-972.40 -32

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

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