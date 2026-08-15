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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bhagawati Oxygen reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Bhagawati Oxygen reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:25 AM IST
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Sales decline 13.33% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net Loss of Bhagawati Oxygen reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 13.33% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.130.15 -13 OPM %-323.08-180.00 -PBDT-0.36-0.01 -3500 PBT-0.38-0.02 -1800 NP-0.33-0.03 -1000

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:25 AM IST

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