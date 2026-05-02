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Bhageria Industries consolidated net profit declines 24.94% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 02 2026 | 2:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 48.15% to Rs 270.56 crore

Net profit of Bhageria Industries declined 24.94% to Rs 11.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 48.15% to Rs 270.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 182.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.06% to Rs 46.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 46.98% to Rs 873.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 594.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales270.56182.63 48 873.96594.61 47 OPM %11.3216.10 -10.4313.69 - PBDT25.4529.66 -14 94.5985.61 10 PBT16.6821.58 -23 61.9754.18 14 NP11.8315.76 -25 46.0840.40 14

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First Published: May 02 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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