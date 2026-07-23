Bhageria Industries consolidated net profit rises 203.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 81.88% to Rs 286.42 croreNet profit of Bhageria Industries rose 203.02% to Rs 34.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 81.88% to Rs 286.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 157.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales286.42157.48 82 OPM %14.6711.23 -PBDT55.7423.18 140 PBT46.1015.42 199 NP34.1511.27 203
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