Bhageria Industries consolidated net profit rises 203.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 81.88% to Rs 286.42 crore

Net profit of Bhageria Industries rose 203.02% to Rs 34.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 81.88% to Rs 286.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 157.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.286.42157.4814.6711.2355.7423.1846.1015.4234.1511.27

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