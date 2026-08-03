Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries consolidated net profit rises 234.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 57.55% to Rs 195.02 crore

Net profit of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries rose 234.92% to Rs 13.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 57.55% to Rs 195.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 123.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.195.02123.7815.657.2625.886.3717.542.5013.333.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News