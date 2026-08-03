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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries consolidated net profit rises 234.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries consolidated net profit rises 234.92% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 4:52 PM IST
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Sales rise 57.55% to Rs 195.02 crore

Net profit of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries rose 234.92% to Rs 13.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 57.55% to Rs 195.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 123.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales195.02123.78 58 OPM %15.657.26 -PBDT25.886.37 306 PBT17.542.50 602 NP13.333.98 235

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

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