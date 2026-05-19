Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.07 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.93% to Rs 158.10 crore

Net profit of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries reported to Rs 4.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.93% to Rs 158.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 122.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.10% to Rs 18.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.67% to Rs 535.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 440.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.