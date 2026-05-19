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Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.07 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 5:32 PM IST
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Sales rise 28.93% to Rs 158.10 crore

Net profit of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries reported to Rs 4.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.93% to Rs 158.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 122.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.10% to Rs 18.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.67% to Rs 535.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 440.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales158.10122.62 29 535.94440.47 22 OPM %12.284.95 -10.668.39 - PBDT13.055.84 123 42.0439.11 7 PBT4.812.25 114 21.1125.25 -16 NP4.07-0.88 LP 18.1713.86 31

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

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