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Bhagwati Autocast standalone net profit rises 13.87% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 5:32 PM IST
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Sales rise 16.49% to Rs 44.94 crore

Net profit of Bhagwati Autocast rose 13.87% to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.49% to Rs 44.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 111.20% to Rs 13.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.37% to Rs 171.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 139.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales44.9438.58 16 171.25139.94 22 OPM %11.8212.31 -13.518.84 - PBDT5.184.68 11 22.3311.80 89 PBT4.373.88 13 18.948.62 120 NP3.122.74 14 13.016.16 111

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

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