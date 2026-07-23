Bhagwati Autocast standalone net profit rises 54.01% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.32% to Rs 52.24 croreNet profit of Bhagwati Autocast rose 54.01% to Rs 4.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.32% to Rs 52.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales52.2440.71 28 OPM %13.4212.58 -PBDT6.864.83 42 PBT5.983.99 50 NP4.222.74 54
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