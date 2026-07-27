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Bhagyanagar India consolidated net profit rises 167.50% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 45.20% to Rs 705.08 crore

Net profit of Bhagyanagar India rose 167.50% to Rs 20.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 45.20% to Rs 705.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 485.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales705.08485.60 45 OPM %5.433.33 -PBDT29.1511.87 146 PBT27.1010.10 168 NP20.257.57 168

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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