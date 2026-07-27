Bhagyanagar India rises after Q1 PAT jumps 167% YoY to Rs 20 crore

Bhagyanagar India rose 2.22% to Rs 407 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 167.5% year on year (YoY) to Rs 20.25 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 7.57 crore posted in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations jumped 45.20% YoY to Rs 705.08 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 27.10 crore in Q1 FY27, up 168.37% from Rs 10.10 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Total expenses increased 41.86% YoY to Rs 678.76 crore in Q1 FY27, mainly due to higher raw material consumption and employee benefit expenses. Raw material consumption rose 43.78% YoY to Rs 588.46 crore, while employee benefit expenses increased 11.07% YoY to Rs 4 crore during the period under review.