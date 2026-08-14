Bhandari Hosiery Exports standalone net profit declines 19.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 19.17% to Rs 50.85 croreNet profit of Bhandari Hosiery Exports declined 19.75% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 19.17% to Rs 50.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 62.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales50.8562.91 -19 OPM %11.7410.19 -PBDT3.553.89 -9 PBT1.772.16 -18 NP1.301.62 -20
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