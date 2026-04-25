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Bhansali Engineering Polymers consolidated net profit rises 30.63% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 25 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales decline 0.97% to Rs 341.61 crore

Net profit of Bhansali Engineering Polymers rose 30.63% to Rs 51.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.97% to Rs 341.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 344.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.08% to Rs 180.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 180.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.71% to Rs 1276.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1397.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales341.61344.94 -1 1276.001397.74 -9 OPM %18.7413.96 -16.9515.35 - PBDT74.1956.06 32 255.83252.79 1 PBT72.2053.89 34 247.46243.79 2 NP51.6039.50 31 180.16180.02 0

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First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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