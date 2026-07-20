Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bhansali Engineering Polymers consolidated net profit rises 42.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Bhansali Engineering Polymers consolidated net profit rises 42.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 53.34% to Rs 472.15 crore

Net profit of Bhansali Engineering Polymers rose 42.95% to Rs 65.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 45.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 53.34% to Rs 472.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 307.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales472.15307.91 53 OPM %17.4917.07 -PBDT92.7164.16 44 PBT90.6761.96 46 NP65.6045.89 43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GSM Foils standalone net profit rises 98.96% in the June 2026 quarter

IIFL Samasta Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 61.20 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Reliance Retail Ventures standalone net profit rises 20.21% in the June 2026 quarter

F Mec International Financial Services standalone net profit rises 857.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Punjab & Sind Bank standalone net profit rises 23.16% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story