Bhansali Engineering Polymers consolidated net profit rises 42.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 53.34% to Rs 472.15 croreNet profit of Bhansali Engineering Polymers rose 42.95% to Rs 65.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 45.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 53.34% to Rs 472.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 307.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales472.15307.91 53 OPM %17.4917.07 -PBDT92.7164.16 44 PBT90.6761.96 46 NP65.6045.89 43
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