Bhansali Engineering Polymers jumps as Q1 PAT rises 43% YoY

Bhansali Engineering Polymers surged 10.43% to Rs 124.90 after the company reported strong earnings for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

The company's consolidated net profit increased 42.95% YoY and 27.13% QoQ to Rs 65.60 crore in Q1 FY27.

Revenue from operations rose 53.34% YoY and 38.21% QoQ to Rs 472.15 crore in the June 2026 quarter. The company said revenue growth was driven by higher realisations, while operating leverage and improved cost efficiencies contributed to a significant expansion in profitability.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 90.67 crore in Q1 FY27, up 25.58% vs Q4 and 46.34% vs Q1 FY26.

Operating EBITDA (excluding other income) increased 44.50% YoY to Rs 92.30 crore, while EBITDA margin moderated to 19.2% from 20.0% in Q1 FY26, a contraction of 80 basis points. On the cost front, total expenditure increased 52.55% YoY to Rs 389.56 crore. Raw material consumed rose 46.23% YoY to Rs 265.93 crore, while employee expenses increased 17.76% YoY to Rs 18.17 crore. Finance costs rose 125% to Rs 0.09 crore from Rs 0.04 crore a year ago, while depreciation expense declined 7.27% YoY to Rs 2.04 crore. Tax expense increased 58.03% YoY to Rs 25 crore, while deferred tax declined 68% YoY to Rs 0.08 crore.

Bhansali Engineering is expanding its ABS production capacity from 75,000 MTPA to 100,000 MTPA through a debottlenecking project at its Abu Road and Satnoor plants. The ~Rs 200 crore expansion is being funded entirely through internal accruals, with commissioning targeted by September 2026 and optimal utilisation expected in FY28. Joint managing director and chief financial officer Jayesh B. Bhansali said the company delivered resilient performance despite geopolitical uncertainties, supported by disciplined execution and cost leadership. He added that the debt-free balance sheet, strong cash position and internal accruals would fund the planned expansion and support future growth. The board declared a first interim dividend of Re 1 per share for FY27.