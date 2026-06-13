Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bhanu Infrabuild Pvt reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.77 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Bhanu Infrabuild Pvt reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.77 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 13 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 84.64% to Rs 6.85 crore

Net Loss of Bhanu Infrabuild Pvt reported to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 14.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 84.64% to Rs 6.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 28.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 78.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 77.79% to Rs 26.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6.853.71 85 26.5814.95 78 OPM %-9.64-382.75 --103.12-602.54 - PBDT-1.13-18.50 94 -33.58-96.46 65 PBT-2.42-18.94 87 -38.70-100.41 61 NP-1.77-14.11 87 -28.93-78.81 63

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First Published: Jun 13 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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