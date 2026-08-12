Bharat Agri Fert & Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.98 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 18.88% to Rs 4.51 croreNet Loss of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty reported to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 18.88% to Rs 4.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4.515.56 -19 OPM %22.3931.12 -PBDT-0.021.17 PL PBT-1.54-0.22 -600 NP-1.98-0.34 -482
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