Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Agri Fert & Realty standalone net profit declines 71.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty standalone net profit declines 71.19% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:44 AM IST
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Sales decline 12.18% to Rs 6.20 crore

Net profit of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty declined 71.19% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.18% to Rs 6.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.32% to Rs 22.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6.207.06 -12 22.4825.35 -11 OPM %66.7736.83 -28.297.57 - PBDT3.175.02 -37 1.253.58 -65 PBT1.413.75 -62 -5.27-0.92 -473 NP1.234.27 -71 -5.030.92 PL

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:44 AM IST

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