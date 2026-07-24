Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers standalone net profit rises 51.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 38.98% to Rs 0.82 croreNet profit of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers rose 51.22% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 38.98% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.820.59 39 OPM %84.1576.27 -PBDT0.690.45 53 PBT0.690.45 53 NP0.620.41 51
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