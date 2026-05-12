Bharat Bijlee standalone net profit declines 21.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.90% to Rs 767.09 crore

Net profit of Bharat Bijlee declined 21.88% to Rs 39.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.90% to Rs 767.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 619.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.15% to Rs 120.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 133.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.57% to Rs 2273.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1901.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.