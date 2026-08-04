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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Bijlee standalone net profit declines 29.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Bharat Bijlee standalone net profit declines 29.59% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 17.70% to Rs 547.17 crore

Net profit of Bharat Bijlee declined 29.59% to Rs 19.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.70% to Rs 547.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 464.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales547.17464.90 18 OPM %5.277.24 -PBDT31.9141.89 -24 PBT26.0937.03 -30 NP19.6327.88 -30

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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