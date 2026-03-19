Bharat Coking Coal achieves record single day coal booking under special discount scheme

Under the scheme, discounts ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 600 per tonne were offered across various slabs, which received an encouraging response from consumers.
During the e-auction conducted yesterday:
Rail Mode: Approximately 1,80,000 tonnes of coal were booked across 45 rakes
Road Mode: Approximately 56,850 tonnes of coal were booked
Accordingly, the total coal booking stood at approximately 2,36,850 tonnes in a single day, marking a significant achievement for the Company.
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