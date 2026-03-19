Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Coking Coal achieves record single day coal booking under special discount scheme

Bharat Coking Coal achieves record single day coal booking under special discount scheme

Image
Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Bharat Coking Coal has achieved record single day coal booking under its recently introduced special discount scheme aimed at liquidation of coal stock.

Under the scheme, discounts ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 600 per tonne were offered across various slabs, which received an encouraging response from consumers.

During the e-auction conducted yesterday:
Rail Mode: Approximately 1,80,000 tonnes of coal were booked across 45 rakes
Road Mode: Approximately 56,850 tonnes of coal were booked

Accordingly, the total coal booking stood at approximately 2,36,850 tonnes in a single day, marking a significant achievement for the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Valor Estate bags International Convention Centre project in Goa

HDFC Bank appoints Keki Mistry as Interim Part Time Chairman

PSU OMC shares skid as crude oil rallies

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd up for third straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd up for third consecutive session

First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story