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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Coking Coal directed to stop blasting operations at New Akashkinaree Colliery

Bharat Coking Coal directed to stop blasting operations at New Akashkinaree Colliery

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Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
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By Directorate General of Mines Safety

Bharat Coking Coal announced that the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS), vide its communication dated 17 August 2026, has withdrawn the permission granted under the Coal Mines Regulations, 2017 for controlled deep-hole blasting in New Akashkinaree Colliery (NAKC) of Govindpur Area, BCCL. DGMS has further directed that blasting in the said area shall not be resumed without express and fresh permission in writing from DGMS.

DGMS has further directed to comply with the directives issued by Dy. Commissioner cum Chairman, District Disaster Management Authority, Dhanbad vide their letter dated 14 August 2026 wherein it has been directed to stop the blasting and mining operations till the affected area is declared safe after conducting a scientific study and evaluation.

The matter pertains to a land subsidence occurred at Chhatabad near New Akashkinaree Colliery. The subsidence has occurred over the abandoned IX Seam old underground workings of New Akashkinaree Colliery. The affected land is owned by BCCL.

BCCL is undertaking appropriate steps in accordance with the instructions of the concerned authorities, including conducting the required technical study and seeking fresh permission at the earliest.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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