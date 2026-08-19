Bharat Coking Coal directed to stop blasting operations at New Akashkinaree Colliery

By Directorate General of Mines Safety

Bharat Coking Coal announced that the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS), vide its communication dated 17 August 2026, has withdrawn the permission granted under the Coal Mines Regulations, 2017 for controlled deep-hole blasting in New Akashkinaree Colliery (NAKC) of Govindpur Area, BCCL. DGMS has further directed that blasting in the said area shall not be resumed without express and fresh permission in writing from DGMS.

DGMS has further directed to comply with the directives issued by Dy. Commissioner cum Chairman, District Disaster Management Authority, Dhanbad vide their letter dated 14 August 2026 wherein it has been directed to stop the blasting and mining operations till the affected area is declared safe after conducting a scientific study and evaluation.