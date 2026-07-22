Bharat Coking Coal reports standalone net loss of Rs 68.09 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.56% to Rs 3587.27 crore

Net loss of Bharat Coking Coal reported to Rs 68.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 176.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.56% to Rs 3587.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3719.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3587.273719.59-1.805.1423.17347.07-103.07247.40-68.09176.87

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