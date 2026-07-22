Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Coking Coal reports standalone net loss of Rs 68.09 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Bharat Coking Coal reports standalone net loss of Rs 68.09 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 1:16 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 3.56% to Rs 3587.27 crore

Net loss of Bharat Coking Coal reported to Rs 68.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 176.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.56% to Rs 3587.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3719.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3587.273719.59 -4 OPM %-1.805.14 -PBDT23.17347.07 -93 PBT-103.07247.40 PL NP-68.09176.87 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pound extends losses near one-week low on soft UK inflation data; GBP/INR holds above 129 mark

Bharat Coking Coal slumps after recording loss of Rs 68 crore in Q1 FY27

Bharat Forge signs MoU with Flying Whales to develop heavy-lift airships for India's defence sector

Nestle India climbs after Q1 PAT rises 48% YoY to Rs 975 cr

Indian Hotels Company Q1 PAT jumps 21% YoY to Rs 358-cr

First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story