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Bharat Dynamics announces appointment of Shailesh Vagerwal as CMD

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Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 7:51 PM IST
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Bharat Dynamics announced that Ministry of Defence, Department of Defence Production, Government of India vide its Office Memorandum No. DDP-M0001(24)/1/2026-D(BDL) dated 18 June 2026, has conveyed the approval of the competent authority for the appointment of Shailesh Vagerwal as Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) of BDL w.e.f the date of assumption of charge of the post till the date of his superannuation i.e 31 March 2031 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

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First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 7:51 PM IST

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