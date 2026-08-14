Bharat Dynamics standalone net profit rises 547.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 144.81% to Rs 565.74 croreNet profit of Bharat Dynamics rose 547.36% to Rs 118.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 144.81% to Rs 565.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 231.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales565.74231.09 145 OPM %14.69-19.63 -PBDT185.8840.79 356 PBT165.6323.13 616 NP118.7918.35 547
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