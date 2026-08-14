Bharat Ekansh consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 250.00% to Rs 0.42 croreNet profit of Bharat Ekansh rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 250.00% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.420.12 250 OPM %4.768.33 -PBDT0.020.01 100 PBT0.020.01 100 NP0.020.01 100
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