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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Ekansh consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Bharat Ekansh consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 250.00% to Rs 0.42 crore

Net profit of Bharat Ekansh rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 250.00% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.420.12 250 OPM %4.768.33 -PBDT0.020.01 100 PBT0.020.01 100 NP0.020.01 100

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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