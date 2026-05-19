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Bharat Ekansh consolidated net profit rises 2380.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 2:53 PM IST
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Sales rise 440.00% to Rs 0.27 crore

Net profit of Bharat Ekansh rose 2380.00% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 440.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3000.00% to Rs 1.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 47.22% to Rs 0.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.270.05 440 0.530.36 47 OPM %-14.81-40.00 --22.64-22.22 - PBDT1.260.08 1475 1.260.07 1700 PBT1.250.08 1463 1.250.07 1686 NP1.240.05 2380 1.240.04 3000

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 2:53 PM IST

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