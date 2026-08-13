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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Ekansh reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Bharat Ekansh reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 6:01 PM IST
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Sales rise 250.00% to Rs 0.42 crore

Net profit of Bharat Ekansh reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 250.00% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.420.12 250 OPM %0-25.00 -PBDT0.02-0.01 LP PBT0.02-0.01 LP NP0.02-0.01 LP

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 6:01 PM IST

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