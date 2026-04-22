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Bharat Electronics bags Rs 569 crore orders across defence segments

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Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
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Bharat Electronics announced that it has secured orders worth Rs 569 crore, marking the beginning of its order inflow for the financial year 2026-27.

The orders span a range of defence and technology systems, including avionics, electronic warfare systems, high-energy laser systems, communication equipment, tank subsystems, laser-based fuzes, test equipment, upgrades, spares, and related services.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the army, navy, and air force.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 20.81% to Rs 1,590.06 crore on a 23.72% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7,121.98 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The counter shed 0.64% to Rs 448.65 on the BSE.

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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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