Bharat Electronics bags Rs 569 crore orders across defence segments

Bharat Electronics announced that it has secured orders worth Rs 569 crore, marking the beginning of its order inflow for the financial year 2026-27.

The orders span a range of defence and technology systems, including avionics, electronic warfare systems, high-energy laser systems, communication equipment, tank subsystems, laser-based fuzes, test equipment, upgrades, spares, and related services.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the army, navy, and air force.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 20.81% to Rs 1,590.06 crore on a 23.72% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7,121.98 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.