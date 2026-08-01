Buzzing :

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 8 LiveIncome tax return deadline 2026Nifty IT Index TodayQ1 Results TodayStocks to Watch TodayGAIL Q1 ResultsDelhi Property Aadhaar CardBajaj Finserv Q1 result
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Electronics (BEL) bags additional orders worth Rs 847 crore

Bharat Electronics (BEL) bags additional orders worth Rs 847 crore

Image
Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Bharat Electronics (BEL) has secured additional orders worth Rs 847 crore since its last disclosure on 13 July 2026.

The fresh orders include contracts for electro-optics, security operation centres, seekers, components, spares and services, the Navratna defence public sector undertaking said in a regulatory filing.

With these latest wins, BEL continues to strengthen its order book through a steady inflow of defence and related system contracts.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) reported an 8.17% year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone net profit to Rs 1,048.33 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 969.13 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 25.27% YoY to Rs 5,533.06 crore in Q1 FY27, reflecting healthy execution across its order pipeline.

Shares of Bharat Electronics rose 0.78% to close at Rs 387.80 on Friday, 31 July 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Divi's Lab Q1 PAT climbs 66% YoY to Rs 902 crore

Central Depository Services (India) consolidated net profit rises 14.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Celebrity Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.37 crore in the June 2026 quarter

GHCL standalone net profit rises 32.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Escorts Kubota July 2026 sales rise 22% YoY to 8,731 units

First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Next Story