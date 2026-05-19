Bharat Electronics consolidated net profit rises 4.62% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.75% to Rs 10224.43 crore

Net profit of Bharat Electronics rose 4.62% to Rs 2225.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2127.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.75% to Rs 10224.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9149.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.92% to Rs 6062.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5321.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.16% to Rs 27610.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23768.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.