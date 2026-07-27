Bharat Electronics consolidated net profit rises 8.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.94% to Rs 5546.98 croreNet profit of Bharat Electronics rose 8.70% to Rs 1054.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 969.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.94% to Rs 5546.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4439.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5546.984439.74 25 OPM %25.0327.89 -PBDT1556.801400.15 11 PBT1396.251279.36 9 NP1054.34969.91 9
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