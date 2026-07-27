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Bharat Electronics consolidated net profit rises 8.70% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 6:06 PM IST
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Sales rise 24.94% to Rs 5546.98 crore

Net profit of Bharat Electronics rose 8.70% to Rs 1054.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 969.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.94% to Rs 5546.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4439.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5546.984439.74 25 OPM %25.0327.89 -PBDT1556.801400.15 11 PBT1396.251279.36 9 NP1054.34969.91 9

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

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