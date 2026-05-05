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Bharat Electronics secures order of Rs 1,251 cr from Ministry of Defence

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Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 7:50 PM IST
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Bharat Electronics has signed a contract with Ministry of Defence valued at Rs 1,251 crore for supply of GBMES system to Indian Army. The GBMES is a totally indigenous, state of the art system designed and developed by DLRL Hyderabad and manufactured by Bharat Electronics.

The networked intelligence system is capable of detecting, classifying and locating all types of radar. The system also intercepts and analyzes all communication signals. The GBMES system enhances the situational awareness and air defence capabilities of the country.

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First Published: May 05 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

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