Bharat Forge has signed a contract worth Rs 425 crore with the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for the supply of Gas Turbine Generators (GTGs) to the Indian Navy for onboard power generation on Kolkata-class warships.

The contract, awarded under the Buy (Indian) category of the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020, is scheduled to be executed over a period of five years. The 1.25 MW generators will replace the lower-capacity units currently deployed on the vessels.

The order marks Bharat Forge's entry into the marine gas turbine segment and will lead to the deployment of the first indigenously developed gas turbine-based power plant on Indian Naval ships.