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Bharat Forge board approves restructuring of steel forging operations of German subsidiary

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Last Updated : Apr 09 2026 | 1:51 PM IST
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At meeting held on 09 April 2026

The board of Bharat Forge at its meeting held on 09 April 2026 has reviewed and evaluated a proposal for the phased restructuring of the steel forging operations of Bharat Forge CDP GmbH (BF CDP), its wholly owned subsidiary located in Ennepetal, Germany. The proposal may include an orderly wind-down and solvent liquidation of BF CDP, in accordance with applicable German laws. This is being considered in light of the market challenges and the associated cost disadvantages faced by BF CDP in Germany.

To facilitate the proposed restructuring, the board has approved a financing arrangement of up to EUR 30 million.

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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

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