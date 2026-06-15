Bharat Forge climbs as defence arm unveils new artillery gun family at Eurosatory 2026

Bharat Forge jumped 4.19% to Rs 2,026.60 after its wholly owned defence subsidiary, Kalyani Strategic Systems (KSSL), unveiled the MArG series of 155mm mounted artillery guns at Eurosatory 2026 in Paris.

The MArG family comprises three variants - MArG 39, MArG 45 and MArG 52 - built on a common 4 wheeled platform. The systems are designed to offer varying combinations of range, mobility and firepower while maintaining platform commonality.

KSSL said the artillery systems are designed to provide armed forces with a highly mobile and rapidly deployable firepower solution while reducing logistics requirements compared with heavier tracked and wheeled platforms.

The MArG series supports NATO-standard 155mm ammunition, including precision-guided munitions, and is intended for missions such as counter-battery operations, interdiction and fire support. The company showcased the MArG 39 variant at the exhibition. The system features a 155mm/39-calibre gun mounted on a 4 high-mobility vehicle and is designed for rapid "shoot-and-scoot" operations. According to KSSL, the platform can be brought into action in about 1.5 minutes during the day and carries up to 18 rounds of onboard ammunition. Bharat Forge said the new artillery platform is aimed at addressing the requirements of armed forces seeking mobile firepower solutions capable of operating across diverse terrains, including mountainous, desert and urban environments.

The unveiling comes amid growing focus on indigenous defence manufacturing and increasing export opportunities for Indian-made military equipment. Kalyani Strategic Systems is the defence arm of the Kalyani Group and develops artillery systems, armoured vehicles, ammunition, small arms, marine platforms and unmanned systems. Pune-based Bharat Forge is a technology driven global leader in providing high performance, innovative safety critical components and solutions for several sectors including automotive, power, oil and gas, construction & mining, rail, marine, defence and aerospace. The company has a global manufacturing footprint with presence across five countries. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 233.45 crore in Q4 FY26, down 17.4% from Rs 282.62 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 17.53% YoY to Rs 4,528.04 crore in Q4 March 2026.