Bharat Forge inaugurates state-of-the-art landing gear components machining facility at Pune

Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 10:16 AM IST
In collaboration with Liebherr-Aerospace & Transportation SAS

The aerospace division of Bharat Forge today inaugurated a state-of-the-art Landing Gear Components Machining Facility in Mundhwa, Pune (India), developed in collaboration with Liebherr-Aerospace & Transportation SAS.

This milestone positions Bharat Forge among the first companies in India, and one of the first at scale - to operate OEM-approved landing gear components machining capabilities. It integrates advanced machining centres dedicated to high-precision landing-gear components and marks a significant step towards advancing India's aerospace manufacturing ecosystem and strengthening the country's role in global aerospace supply chains.

Bharat Forge now has a full-stack aerospace manufacturing portfolio across aero-engine components, airframe structures, and landing-gear sub-systems for civil and military aviation. The company produces turbine and compressor parts, forged rings, shafts, and discs, along with structural and landing-gear elements. It is also setting up an advanced aerospace ring-mill in India to produce high-value forged rings for aero-engine programs.

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

