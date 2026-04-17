Bharat Forge Ltd soars 0.46%, up for fifth straight session

Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 1864.4, up 0.46% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 70.39% in last one year as compared to a 0.59% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.92% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Bharat Forge Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1864.4, up 0.46% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 24267. The Sensex is at 78235, up 0.32%. Bharat Forge Ltd has risen around 3.33% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26382.75, up 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.54 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1856.5, up 0.5% on the day. Bharat Forge Ltd is up 70.39% in last one year as compared to a 0.59% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.92% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.