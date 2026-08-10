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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Forge reports consolidated net loss of Rs 89.73 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Bharat Forge reports consolidated net loss of Rs 89.73 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 5:05 PM IST
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Sales rise 18.71% to Rs 4639.94 crore

Net loss of Bharat Forge reported to Rs 89.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 283.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.71% to Rs 4639.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3908.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4639.943908.75 19 OPM %15.0517.13 -PBDT665.74637.09 4 PBT402.45410.99 -2 NP-89.73283.68 PL

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

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