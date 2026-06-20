Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Forge secures order worth Rs 425 cr from Ministry of Defence

Bharat Forge secures order worth Rs 425 cr from Ministry of Defence

Image
Last Updated : Jun 20 2026 | 12:05 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

For supply of gas turbine generators to Indian Navy

Bharat Forge (BFL) today signed a Rs 425 crore contract with the Ministry of Defence (MoD), India, for the supply of Gas Turbine Generators (GTGs) to Indian Navy (IN) for onboard power generation on Kolkata class ships. The contract will be executed over a period of 5 years.

Rated at 1.25 MW, the new GTGs will replace the lower capacity units currently in service onboard. Awarded under the Buy (Indian) category of the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 (DAP-2020), the contract marks BFL's entry into the marine gas turbine (GT) business and will deliver the first indigenous GT-based power plant to operate aboard Indian Naval ships.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GE Power India appoints Rahul Rojal as CFO; names new Company Secretary, WTD

HSCL makes additional investment of USD 0.66 mln in International Battery Company

Stanley Lifestyles secures armchair supply order from Infopark Developers

Goodluck India arm bags Rs 255 crore defence order

Zaggle Prepaid inks 5-year agreement with PNB

First Published: Jun 20 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story