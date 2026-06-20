Bharat Forge secures order worth Rs 425 cr from Ministry of Defence

For supply of gas turbine generators to Indian Navy

Bharat Forge (BFL) today signed a Rs 425 crore contract with the Ministry of Defence (MoD), India, for the supply of Gas Turbine Generators (GTGs) to Indian Navy (IN) for onboard power generation on Kolkata class ships. The contract will be executed over a period of 5 years.

Rated at 1.25 MW, the new GTGs will replace the lower capacity units currently in service onboard. Awarded under the Buy (Indian) category of the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 (DAP-2020), the contract marks BFL's entry into the marine gas turbine (GT) business and will deliver the first indigenous GT-based power plant to operate aboard Indian Naval ships.