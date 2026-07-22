Bharat Forge signs MoU with Flying Whales to develop heavy-lift airships for India's defence sector

Bharat Forge said its Aerospace Division has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with French-Canadian airship technology company FLYING WHALES.

The partnership aims to jointly develop, manufacture and deploy advanced heavy-lift airships for Indias defence and strategic operational requirements.

The agreement was signed by Guru Biswal, CEO of Bharat Forge Aerospace, and Sastien Bougon, President of FLYING WHALES, at the Farnborough International Airshow 2026.

Under the partnership, the companies will work towards establishing manufacturing, integration and production of FLYING WHALES-Bharat Forge airships in India for defence applications, supporting the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives.

The collaboration will centre on the LCA60T, FLYING WHALES' next-generation heavy-lift airship capable of carrying up to 60 tonnes of cargo. The platform features vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capability, hybrid-electric propulsion and requires minimal ground infrastructure, making it suitable for operations in remote and challenging terrains.

The companies will explore the platform's use in defence logistics, including supplying forward operating bases, transporting oversized military equipment and critical supplies, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions, communication relay systems, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, and rapid deployment in border and difficult terrain. Bharat Forge said the proposed localisation programme is expected to create high-technology jobs, develop an advanced domestic aerospace supply chain and open up future export opportunities, strengthening India's position as a global aerospace manufacturing hub. "Airships will redefine how nations move, supply and sustain their forces, and India will lead that change. This strategic partnership places India among a select group of nations with the capability to design, build and field heavy-lift airships, bringing together FLYING WHALES' pioneering technology and Bharat Forge's six decades of advanced engineering strength and deep understanding of India's defence needs. Aligned to the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, we are creating a sovereign capability, a new industrial ecosystem and an entirely new dimension of strategic mobility for the nation," said Mr. Amit Kalyani, Vice Chairman & Joint Managing Director, Bharat Forge.

"The LCA60T was conceived to reach the world's most remote and demanding locations, and that promise finds its fullest expression in India, with its vast geography, challenging terrain and extraordinary ambition. We are delighted to partner with Bharat Forge, whose engineering depth, defence expertise and shared vision make this a true strategic alliance to take the programme to scale. Together, we will build in India, for India and for the world, laying the foundations of an airship industry that will serve this region for generations," said Mr. Tanguy Lestienne, Chief Executive Officer, FLYING WHALES SERVICES. Pune-based Bharat Forge is a technology-driven global leader in providing high-performance, innovative safety-critical components and solutions for several sectors, including automotive, power, oil and gas, construction & mining, rail, marine, defense, and aerospace. The company has a global manufacturing footprint with a presence across five countries.