To establish first private-sector Marine Gas Turbine facility at Visakhapatnam

Bharat Forge signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to establish India's first private-sector Marine Gas Turbine (MGT) Repair, Overhaul and indigenous Development complex at Visakhapatnam over an ~80 acres within the Andhra Pradesh Defence Manufacturing Corridor.

The Visakhapatnam facility co-located with the Naval Dockyard, INS Eksila, and Eastern Naval Command Headquarters will for the first time bring this critical propulsion sustainment capability into India's private sector.

Phase 1 will deliver a full Marine GT Repair and Overhaul complex: hot section restoration of blades, vanes and combustion liners, component manufacturing, NDE laboratory, and a 72-hour turnaround capability for the Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam.